|
|
|
Oneida Dell Peel Cassity, 93, wife of almost 72 years to Welch H. Cassity, of Lexington, formerly of Nicholasville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born February 27, 1926 to the late Morris and Ollie Peel and she was a retired teacher of the Fayette County School System. She was a worthy matron of the Eastern Star, Lodge 223, served as President of the Honorary Society of retired teachers for 25 years and was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa, Mu Chapter. She is survived by her husband Welch and twin daughters, Lucia Ann and Marsha Ruth Cassity. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lillian Gayhart, Lucian Peel, Valeria Lowery, Pauline Brooks and Mattie Peel. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday at Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. Craig Yates officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home trusted with arrangements. Online guestbook at Bettsandwestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 11, 2019