Dr. O.P. Nicholson Jr. Obituary
Dr. O.P. Nicholson, Jr., 92, widower of Jean Moss Nicholson, died, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Olice Porter Nicholson and Ethel Gilbert Nicholson on December 27, 1927. Dr. Nicholson was a US Army veteran and a retired dentist in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was a member of Anchor Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky. He is survived by his son, Roger Nicholson of Charleston, West Virginia, and daughter, Nancy (Allen) Case of Lexington, Kentucky, and two grandchildren, Kathleen Nicholson and Ryan Nicholson. He had four siblings, Harry Nicholson, Paul Nicholson, Jean Wright and James Nicholson. Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Dr. Carl Peters officiating. Visitation will from 1-5:00 PM, Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Ryan Nicholson, Bill Gatliff, Cecil Moss and David Moss. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40514. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 12, 2020
