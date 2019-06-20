|
|
|
Opal D. Curtis Hollar, 85, widow of Oral Hollar, Jr., passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Baptist Health in Louisville, Kentucky. Opal was born in Winchester, Kentucky on October 13, 1933 the daughter of the late Leoff and Alice Eades Curtis. Opal retired from clerical work for the State of Kentucky and was a former member of King’s Way Assembly of God Church. In addition to her husband and parents Opal was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Honaker and brother, Leoff “Lee” Curtis, Jr. Opal is survived by her children, Cheryl (Jerry) Wheeler, Georgetown, Indiana, Ross (Vicky) Hollar, Colorado, sister, E. Frances Elliott, brother, O. Boyd Curtis, grandchildren, Tara Wheeler and Beth Cecil. Graveside Services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 20, 2019
Read More