GARY Opal M., 80 of Lexington, KY, formerly of Paducah, KY, passed away after a long illness on Friday, May 22, 2020 at a family residence. She became a member of the former Carneal Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Grahamville, KY, and after relocating to Chicago, IL in 1959; she moved her membership to Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and served with the Fellowship Inspirational Choir. Opal graduated from West Kentucky Vocational Technical School in 1959 with an Associate's degree in Business Administration. She worked at Aldens Catalog Company in Chicago, IL in 1959 after college graduation and then relocated to Lexington, KY in 1963 obtaining a position at the University of Kentucky. Opal retired in 2005 after 33 years of service in the Department of Oral Pathology and Biopsy Service and continued her communications with a few faculty and staff whom she considered life-long friends. Besides enjoying spending time with her family and a few special friends, she had a passion for reading books and solving challenging crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Leola Denson Gary, and three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Gloria (Ronald) Robinson; two sons: Stephen (Tracey) Gary Sr., Kevin (Jillian) Gary; one brother, Rev. Vernon Gary; and one sister, Erma Norris, both of Paducah, KY; three granddaughters, two grandsons; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private family graveside service will be held.



