TRIBBLE Mrs. Opal M. (Cornelison), age 99, born 9 June 1920, widow of James Earl Tribble Sr., departed this life peacefully, at home in Lexington, Kentucky on 16 December 2019. She and James (a WWII Vet) married and produced three children; James Earl, Jr., Thomas Andrew and Vicki Ann Tribble. She leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons James Earl Tribble, Jr., Thomas Andrew Tribble, Sr., and a host of relatives that include grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Rosalee and brother Thomas, her husband, her granddaughter Michelle Demetrius Jackson and daughter Vicki Ann (Tribble) Bertleson mother of Michelle. She was born in Lancaster, Kentucky, to R.B. Cornelison and Mattie (Grisby) Cornelison, granddaughter of Shelton and Nancy (Johnson) Grisby and great granddaughter of Julia (Black) Johnson. Although born in Lancaster, she loved most of her early years in Hazard, Kentucky and considered Hazard (Domino) her home were she assisted her grandmother in laundry service for the community. For years she was a faithful member of Antioch (Speigal Hill) Baptist Church before becoming a Jehovah's Witness in 1980's. Ms. Opal (as the children in the community called her) was attentive, strict and a loving parent. She loved people and loved to talk and laugh. If a family member, in-law or neighbor was ailing she would respond with a kindness that was unsurpassed in it's compassion. However she was opinionated and fearless in calling one out if they did something that she considered objectionable. Her grandchildren who called her "Gran" were heard to say "don't mess with Gran, she don't play" During her life time she worked as a laundress, a dietitian for the Lexington Fayette County School (Dunbar Junior) system, culminating with retirement as a dietitian from Central Baptist Hospital. However, what she was most remembered for, was her voice. She sang and recorded gospel music as a soloist and as a member of two local gospel groups "The Choralettes" and 'Everwilling Singers". She made people jump and shout. Many of the people from that time in the Black Church Community remember that voice, her voice, a voice that will always be remembered as how she made them feel when she sang. Service 11am Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 400 Kingston Road. Burial service will follow at Camp Nelson.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 21, 2019