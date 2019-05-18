Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
WALTON Orene T. (née Napier), born in Athol (Breathitt Co) Kentucky. While she was in the presence of her family, she went home to the Lord at the age of 92, on May 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Grace Bryant Napier, husbands James W. Stephens and J B Walton, brothers Otho Napier and Kenton Bruce Rose, sisters Bonnie Rose Knox and Thelma Napier. She is survived by her son James William Stephens II (Judy) and daughter Vicki Matte (Mark), six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, two brothers Foster Rose and Eugene Napier (Helen), two sisters June Keenan (Larry) and Wanda Tolson, and multiple nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Hill and Dale Christian Church and was proud of her career in public service with the Selective Service System and retiring from the Mine Safety and Health Administration. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Mon., May 20 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Minister Gene Welsh. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Robertson, Jamie Stephens, Brent Stephens, Bryce Stephens, Cameron Webb, Jameson Walls, Steve Napier, and Keith Knox. Visitation will be 11:30 am Mon. until the service at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 18, 2019
