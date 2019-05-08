REED Oscar "Hank", 72, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Paducah, KY, passed from this life on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington. He was a member of Beaumont Presbyterian Church in Lexington where he sang in the church choir. Hank was a graduate of Centre College in Danville, KY and a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict where he served as a member of the U.S. Army, 263 rd Light Maintenance Unit stationed in Phu Bai, where he maintained and repaired aircraft radar. Hank moved to Lexington, KY following his discharge from the Army where he founded and operated the 10th Gear Bicycle Shop until his retirement in 2001. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou McGuffey Richardson who passed in 2009; his son Tony Richardson who passed in 2001 and his parents David R. and Virginia Hank Reed. He is survived by his daughter Sherry Ann Richardson of Lexington; granddaughter Corrine Lynn Richardson-Byrne of Lexington; brother David R. Reed, Jr. of Gilbertsville, KY; 1 niece, 1 nephew, 3 great nephews and 1 great niece. Visitation will be 9-noon, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 1070 Lane Allen Road, Lexington, KY followed by the Service to be conducted by Stephen Fearing at noon. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to Beaumont Presbyterian Church, or a . www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary