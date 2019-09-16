Home

Oval Monroe Foley


1929 - 2019
Oval Monroe Foley Obituary
FOLEY Oval Monroe, 90, of Russell Springs, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 7, 1929 in Russell County to the late Ira & Alta Pearl (Hawkins) Foley. He worked at Western Electric. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers - Roy, Eldon, Phillip, & Ronnie - and 3 sisters - Maxine Cook, Marie Ewing, & Cleda Paynter. Survivors wife: Norma Foley, Russell Springs, 3 children: Danny (Cheri) Foley, Indianapolis, Joseph (Charlene) Foley, Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania, Linda (Steve) Vodney, Greenfield, Indiana, 7 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. Funeral service for Oval Foley will be 2 pm CT Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs with Bro. Ryan Coffey & Bro. Carroll Egnew officiating.. Visitation will be 12 noon until time for the funeral service at the First Baptist Church. Interment in the New Friendship Cemetery. Bernard Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 16, 2019
