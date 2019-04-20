Resources More Obituaries for Oveda Messer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Oveda Mae Withrow Messer

Obituary Flowers Oveda Mae Withrow Messer, age 79, of Morehead, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center. Oveda was born May 28, 1939, in Rowan County, Kentucky, to the late Clarence "Ted" and Annie Caudill Withrow. She is survived by her husband, Claude Allen Messer, whom she married May 27, 1957. Oveda worked for 50 years at The Citizens Bank, and retired in May 2010, holding the position of Vice President and Secretary to the Board. She attended the Church of God. An astute businesswoman, mentor and volunteer, Oveda became a member of the Morehead Business and Professional Women's Club in 1967. She went on to serve in numerous state and local positions in the organization, with the highest being State President in 1980. In 1985, Oveda decided to serve her community another way and was elected to and served eight years on the Morehead City Council. Her involvement with service organizations and her club affiliations and positions held within are numerous and included the , , The Salvation Army, Morehead Utility Plant Board of Directors, Housing Authority of Morehead Board of Directors, and many more. She received much recognition for her community service and volunteerism over the years, being commissioned a Kentucky Colonel several times; recognized by the Kentucky Office of Volunteer Services in honor of volunteer leadership to the Commonwealth, Lions Club Achievement Award for outstanding community service and many more. In addition to her parents, Oveda was preceded in death by her son, Mark Allen Messer on April 28, 1977; both her father and mother-in-law, Alex and Geneva Mabry Messer; a sister, Jewel Withrow; and three brothers-in-law, Benjamin Fraley, Zora Adkins and Roger Messer. In addition to her husband, survivors include: one sister, Clotine Fraley of Soldier; two brothers, Ivan (Judy) Withrow of Findlay, Ohio and Jack (Bobbie) Withrow of Morehead; her niece, Chimila (Darrin) Hargett of Olive Hill; three of her nephews, Eric (Karianne) Withrow of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jason (Kathy) Withrow of Dexter, Michigan, and Ethan Withrow of Morehead; her special cousin, Sue Caudill Brown of Morehead; brother-in law, Gary (Joyce) Messer, sisters-in-law, Genevieve Messer Adkins, Gail Arthurs Messer and Vonda (Bob) Preston; as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the chapel of the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Morehead with Rev. Allan Hutchinson and Brother Byron Hargett officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery. Visitation is after 5:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Eric Withrow, Jason Withrow, Alex Messer, Brad Messer, Neil Messer and Jeff Adkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Directors, Officers and Employees of The Citizens Bank and Ethan Withrow. Contributions are suggested to the . To view the online memorial and sign the guest book, please visit www.mrgrayfh.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.