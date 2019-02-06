Resources More Obituaries for Owen Hensley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Owen Hensley

Obituary Flowers 88 of Orlando, passed from this life on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, KY. He was born in Orlando, KY on October 3, 1930 the son of John and Ella Lambert Hensley. He owned and operated Hensley's Used Cars for over 21 years. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and was a member of Brush Creek Holiness Church. He loved fishing, visiting yard sales, and spending time with his family and friends, reminiscing about yesteryears. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Lillie McGuire Hensley; his children, Larry Wayne Hensley of Mt. Vernon, and Kimberly Robinson and husband Timothy of Orlando; and two grandchildren, Derrick Wayne and Katelynn Hensley. Also surviving are four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Hensley; and five sisters, Bertha Smith, Ida Durham, Martha Durham, Gladys Sams, and Flossie Durham. Funeral services for Mr. Hensley will be conducted Friday, February 8 at 1:00 PM at Brush Creek Holiness Church by Bros. Lonnie McGuire and David Smith. Burial will follow in Briarfield Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Lloyd Durham, Ron Hensley, Steve Hensley, Chris McGuire, Mike Mink, and Logan Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be: Dean Carpenter, Derrick Hensley, James Smith, and Ray Stewart. Friends may call at the church after 6:00 PM Thursday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mr. Hensley's online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries