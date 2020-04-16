|
MASTIN Pagie Taylor, Pagie was born in Winchester, Kentucky on August 9, 1922. She went to heaven peacefully on Sunday April 12, after a brief illness. She was raised in Winchester. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Wesley. She was a devoted, loving and fun-filled mother to her six children. Three of her children preceded her in death, Elizabeth (Betty) Page Smith, William (Billy) Mead Graham, and Wesley James (Jim) Mastin II. Her surviving children, Bobby Mastin and loving daughter in law Susie, Dyan Powell (Dydoe), and Susan Mastin Scott (Couy) and loving son in law David. She was grandmother to ten grandchildren: Carrie Lonberger, Susan Smith (preceded in death), Cathy Cross, Elton Graham, Geoff Graham, Erika Powell Sullivan, Andy Powell, Alison Mastin Palmer, Wyman Mastin and Courtney Mastin. She has sixteen great grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren. Pagie was a loving aunt to DaRae Marcum and Cindy Fleming. She was the world's best mother, grandmother, and aunt, so full of life, love and lively spirit. She was second mother to all of the Tahoma Rd. neighborhood kids and many of her children's other friends through the years. She was known to always have a delicious home cooked meal on the table and to fill her dining room full of friends and relatives for every special occasion. She cooked with love and was most famous for her scrumptious homemade pies and cakes, most notable her chocolate meringue pie. Everyone will miss her feisty spirit, dancing and her love of music including Louis 'Satchmo' Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Dean Martin. Pagie was one tough cookie and taught us all many life lessons. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and an avid basketball fan. She taught Sunday school for 28 years at Christ Church. She later became a member of St. Hubert's Episcopal Church. She was surrounded by loving caregivers, Osheaon, Teresa, Tara, Anna, Joy, Barbara and Amy. There will be a private burial at the Winchester Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Hubert's Episcopal Church, PO Box 21987 Lexington, KY. 40522, and the and Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pk. Lex., Ky. 40504. Services provided by Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home, Winchester, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2020