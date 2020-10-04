Paige King

1/1
29, passed away Sunday, September 27. She was born 2/14/1991 in Richmond, Ky. She is survived by her parents, Curtis and Melissa King Duff; sister, Makayla King; brother, Matthew (Zeke) King; Granny, Janie Bowling, Booneville, Ky.' Aunt Deborah Ledonne; Uncle Wes and Aunt Sena Bowling, Davison, Mi.; Aunt Denise King, Pine Knot, Knot, Ky.; Grandpa Boyce King, Pine Knot, Ky.; Uncle Doug Ledonne; and numerous cousins including; Beth weber, Erlanger, Ky.; Peyton Bowling, Davison, Mi.; Casey Wasson, Crestwood, Ky. and Joey Wasson, Jacksonville, Fl. She is preceded in death by Granny, Norma King of Pine Knot, Ky.' Grandpa Danny Bowling , Booneville, Ky. and Uncle Danny Fred Bowling

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
