Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bless The Lord Church
1404 Bryan Ave
Lexington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam Shepard Tipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam J. Shepard Tipton


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pam J. Shepard Tipton Obituary
Pamela Joy Shepard Tipton, 65, widow of Kevin Tipton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019 following an accident in Mercer County, Kentucky. Born April 11, 1954 in Versailles, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Elwood S. and Mary Frances Courtney Shepard, Sr. Pam worked many years as a paralegal, retired from Waffle House and was a member of Bless The Lord Church. She had a love for many things, at the top of that list were her family and the Lord, she loved her dogs, Woody and Harley, elephants, playing games on her phone, the Cincinnati Bengals and was never without her favorite perfume Passion. Pam will be greatly missed by her children, Roy T. (Cathy) Sanders, Salvisa, Kim (Edwin) Zywocki, Lexington, Jamie (Evelyn Mains) Sanders, Falmouth, sister, Veronica Gail (Bill) Kenney, brothers, Larry Douglas Shepard, Vernon Ray Shepard, Elwood Samuel (Becky) Shepard, Jr., 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway St., Versailles, KY. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Bless The Lord Church, 1404 Bryan Ave., Lexington, KY. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles where pallbearers will be, Jeffery Aubrey, Michael Aubrey, Jesse Simpson, Brandon Simpson, Hunter Sanders and Aaron Logan Sanders.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -