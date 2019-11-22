|
Pamela Joy Shepard Tipton, 65, widow of Kevin Tipton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019 following an accident in Mercer County, Kentucky. Born April 11, 1954 in Versailles, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Elwood S. and Mary Frances Courtney Shepard, Sr. Pam worked many years as a paralegal, retired from Waffle House and was a member of Bless The Lord Church. She had a love for many things, at the top of that list were her family and the Lord, she loved her dogs, Woody and Harley, elephants, playing games on her phone, the Cincinnati Bengals and was never without her favorite perfume Passion. Pam will be greatly missed by her children, Roy T. (Cathy) Sanders, Salvisa, Kim (Edwin) Zywocki, Lexington, Jamie (Evelyn Mains) Sanders, Falmouth, sister, Veronica Gail (Bill) Kenney, brothers, Larry Douglas Shepard, Vernon Ray Shepard, Elwood Samuel (Becky) Shepard, Jr., 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway St., Versailles, KY. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Bless The Lord Church, 1404 Bryan Ave., Lexington, KY. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles where pallbearers will be, Jeffery Aubrey, Michael Aubrey, Jesse Simpson, Brandon Simpson, Hunter Sanders and Aaron Logan Sanders.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2019