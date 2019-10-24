|
Pamela Ann Wilburn, 64, wife to R. C. Wilburn passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on December 29, 1954 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late James B. Smith, Sr. and Billie Jo Pollitt Smith. In her younger years, Pam attended Georgetown Baptist Church with her family. Her main hobby was spending time with her granddaughter. Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter, LaLanna Lancaster, granddaughter, Vandy Lancaster, brother, James B. Smith, Jr., and sister, Vanessa Smith, all of Georgetown, Kentucky, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00 pm with service to begin at 1:00pm with Rev. Jeff Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the following serving as pallbearers, James B. Smith, Jr., Hunter Smith, Lee Kelly, Christopher Vance, Casey Mingua, and David Wilburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Elvin Terry, Clarence Baker, and David Johnson. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 24, 2019