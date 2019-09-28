|
Mrs. Pamela Jane Riffe, R.N. peacefully went to be with her Savior on September 23, 2019. Born on June 23, 1951, Mrs. Riffe lived her life to love and care for those around her. She proudly spent her career as a registered nurse at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, KY, where her passion and dedication to her work, was matched only by her unwavering love and loyalty to her family and countless friends. Outside of caring for her family, friends, pets, and patients, Mrs. Riffe enjoyed cooking, baking, and making beautiful crafts to brighten up the world for those around her. These talents could always best shine during the Christmas season. Mrs. Riffe had an unparalleled love for the holiday, where her warmth, generosity, creativity, and joy for the season created an absolutely magical holiday for everyone around her. Mrs. Riffe is survived by her husband, William Paul Riffe Jr., her son James David Cornett, her granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Cornett, and her brother and sister-in-law Jack and Margie Hurt. Her family, friends, and countless loved ones will truly, deeply miss her love, support, and strength. Their only wish for her now is a heaven filled with peace, old friends, and beautifully-decorated Christmas trees.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 28, 2019