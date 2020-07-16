1/1
Pamela L. Sallee
74, widow of John G. Sallee II, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1946 in Bremerton, Washington to the late William and Waneta Von Essen. Pam was survived by her children, Joseph Sallee, Ginger (Billy) Richie, and Robert (Chris) Sallee; grandchildren, William (Angela) Richie, Libby Richie, Travis (Samantha) Sallee, Jessica Sallee, Hannah (Joshua) Lindsey, Lucas (Jess) Sallee, Brandon (Rachel) Maynard, Garry (CasSandra) Middleton; great grandchildren, Jacob, Tiffany, Chloie, Emma, Huey, and Xander. She loved everybody she met and never knew a stranger. Services will be 11:00 am Monday, July 20, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road. Burial following in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8pm Sunday at the funeral home.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
