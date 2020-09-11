1/1
Pamela Lee Camp
Pamela Lee Camp, 67, beautiful and beloved wife of Don Dean, and cherished sister of Carol Lynn Camp of Atlanta, GA., died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Hazel, and her brother Phil Camp. Penny was born in Austell, Ga., graduated from Oak Mountain Academy in Carrollton, Ga., Queens College in Charlotte, N.C., and obtained a second degree from the University of Ky. She retired from the V.A. in 2011. Penny was a gracious woman of wit, compassion, intellect, and integrity who enhanced relationships with all who interacted with her. She had many talents and interests, but especially enjoyed travels with family and friends, which gave her many wonderful memories of time with loved ones. A Life Celebration will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society and Ashland Terrace.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 11, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

