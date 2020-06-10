82 of Brodhead, passed from this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born in Covington, KY on October 20, 1937 the daughter of Elmer and Mildred O’Hara Bailey. She had been a farmer and homemaker and was a member of Brodhead Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Douglas and Jearl Bullock of Mt. Vernon, James and Judy Bullock of Frankfort, Steve and Dana Bullock of Stanford, Dr. David and Vanessa Bullock of Brodhead, Dr. Karen and Johnny Boone Saylor of Brodhead, and Glenna and Zaus Carter of Berea; two brothers, Pete Bailey of Ludlow and Jimmy Bailey of Newport; and three sisters, Joan Wilson of Erlanger, Sue Creech of Newport, and Qwenny Shrout of Alabama. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glyn Bullock; a daughter, Mildred Bullock; and two sisters, Margie and Dixie. Graveside services for Mrs. Bullock will be conducted Thursday, June 11 at 5:00 PM in Piney Grove Cemetery in Brodhead. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Donations are suggested to: the Hope Fund or Pass Fund, c/o Melissa Brock, Rockcastle Regional Hospital, 140 Newcomb Ave. Mt. Vernon, KY 40456. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Bullock’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.