REED Patricia Lou, 68, wife of Steven Paul Reed, died Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born in Lexington, February 20, 1951 to the late Beverly and Mamie Flannery Reed and was retired from Bluegrass Army Depot at Avon. Along with her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Margaret Napier and Beverly Hanna. Services will be 12:30 pm Friday, April 26 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road, with burial following in the West Irvine Cemetery in Irvine, KY. Visitation will be 11:00 am Friday until service time.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019