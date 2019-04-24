Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrica Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrica Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrica Reed Obituary
REED Patricia Lou, 68, wife of Steven Paul Reed, died Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born in Lexington, February 20, 1951 to the late Beverly and Mamie Flannery Reed and was retired from Bluegrass Army Depot at Avon. Along with her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Margaret Napier and Beverly Hanna. Services will be 12:30 pm Friday, April 26 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road, with burial following in the West Irvine Cemetery in Irvine, KY. Visitation will be 11:00 am Friday until service time.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now