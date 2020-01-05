Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
410 Jefferson St.
Lexington, KY
HURT Patricia A. Minter, 54, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2 after a long battle with MS. She is a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School and Western KY University. She was employed by Fayette Co. Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her sister, Melanie Minter Terhune. She is survived by her parents Alice Minter and Tom Minter; daughters, Kaitlin Hurt and Lauren Hurt. Visitation and a celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 4-8 pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 410 Jefferson St., Lexington, KY. Donations can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the MS Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020
