|
|
HURT Patricia A. Minter, 54, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 2 after a long battle with MS. She is a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School and Western KY University. She was employed by Fayette Co. Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her sister, Melanie Minter Terhune. She is survived by her parents Alice Minter and Tom Minter; daughters, Kaitlin Hurt and Lauren Hurt. Visitation and a celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 4-8 pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 410 Jefferson St., Lexington, KY. Donations can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the MS Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020