ABBOTT Patricia Lay, 85, passed into eternity on June 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Jeanette and Dexter Lay, and her husband James (Jim) Abbott. She was born in Cincinnati Ohio, on March 13, 1934, and graduated from Withrow High School, but moved to Lexington in 1957 and lived here the rest of her life. While her daughters were young she was PTA President at Breckinridge Elementary and a Girl Scout Leader. Later she returned to the work force and spent many years at Bluegrass ADD. After retirement she dedicated many hours to Meals on Wheels, in addition to being a loving Granny Pat to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by many, including her brother Wes Layne, daughters Barbara Kemp and Kathleen Motyka, grandchildren Jennifer Longworth (Bill), Cindy Kemp (Cason Nelson,) Emily Lewis (Corey) and Luke Holbrook (Mary Kirk.) Also missing her will be her great grandchildren: Jill, Rebekah and Neleh Longworth, Harry Nelson, and Abby and Frazier Holbrook. Thanks to everyone at Lexington Country Place for taking such good care of her, and to the people at Second Presbyterian Church for continuing to visit her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington, 3564 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, KY 40503 at 6:00 pm, preceded by visitation and a reception at 4:00pm.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 23, 2019
