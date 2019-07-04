ELLIS Patricia Ann, entered this world May 14, 1947, during the Cotton Carnival in Memphis, Tennessee. Her model was discontinued June 27, 2019, after an off and on fight with cancer since 2008. Her father was the late N. B. Ellis. She is survived by her mother Marilyn Stewart Ellis and sister Lisa Ellis Hook (Don), and one niece Katherine and one nephew Brad. Her daily survival would have been almost impossible without the wonderful help of her boyfriend John Hisle, several friends (Jim D, Ben S, and Eleanor W) and others who were a true blessing. Patricia started her glamorous career as "Mammy Yocum" in Dogpatch, AR. She was a graduate of Murray State University and moved to Lexington in 1969 where she worked many years at local banks and credit unions and knew many of their clientele. She ushered at UK, Studio Players, Actors Guild, and was on the stage in the 1970's and 1980's. She loved reading and going to the library Book Cellar. She was also very proud to be named a Kentucky Colonel. Patricia was a friend to many in the gay community and was very socially conscientious. She was always"horse crazy" and dearly loved animals. She loved Lexington and all its Southern charm and equestrian beauty. Patricia will always be remembered for her humor and her ability to make you smile. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 21, at 4:00 p.m. at the Carriage House at Studio Players, 156 West Bell Court, Lexington, KY. Memorials may be made to the Lexington Humane Society, Hospice of the Bluegrass or First United Methodist Church, Osceola, Arkansas. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 4, 2019