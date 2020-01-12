Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Huffman


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Huffman Obituary
HUFFMAN Patricia Ann, 74, wife of the late Ralph T. Huffman, Jr., died on Jan. 9, 2020. Born Dec. 27, 1945 in Welch, WV, daughter of Geneva Deaton and the late Frank Carpenter; she grew up in Coeburn, VA. Patricia was a retired nurse from Central Baptist Hospital. She was a member of Southland Christian Church and a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Tag (Lelia) Huffman, Michael (Mary) Huffman, and Tanya (Jason) Kendrick; her grandchildren, Alex, Robert, Justin, and Grace Huffman and Jeremy (Katelan), Alyssa, and Maddy Kendrick; and her great-granddaughter, Gwen Kendrick. Visitation will be Mon., Jan. 13, 2020, 5-7PM, Milward-Southland. A private graveside service will be held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America: mymsaa.org www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -