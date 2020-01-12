|
HUFFMAN Patricia Ann, 74, wife of the late Ralph T. Huffman, Jr., died on Jan. 9, 2020. Born Dec. 27, 1945 in Welch, WV, daughter of Geneva Deaton and the late Frank Carpenter; she grew up in Coeburn, VA. Patricia was a retired nurse from Central Baptist Hospital. She was a member of Southland Christian Church and a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Tag (Lelia) Huffman, Michael (Mary) Huffman, and Tanya (Jason) Kendrick; her grandchildren, Alex, Robert, Justin, and Grace Huffman and Jeremy (Katelan), Alyssa, and Maddy Kendrick; and her great-granddaughter, Gwen Kendrick. Visitation will be Mon., Jan. 13, 2020, 5-7PM, Milward-Southland. A private graveside service will be held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America: mymsaa.org www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 12, 2020