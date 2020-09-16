1/
Patricia Ann Rigsby
Patricia Ann Rigsby 74, widow of William Augustus Rigsby, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ephriam McDowell Hospital in Danville, Kentucky. She was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on March 3, 1946 to the late Nolan Miller and Della Cuzick Miller. She was a sales associate at Walmart in Nicholasville. Survivors include two sons, Michael (Dorinda) Rigsby and Owen Rigsby, two grandchildren, Rachel Rigsby and Evan Curran, sisters, Judy King and Rita (Joe) Wagoner and a brother, Kenneth Miller. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Private burial will be Thursday at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as bearers. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 16, 2020.
