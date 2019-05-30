DAVENPORT Patricia Anna, 80, of Lexington, KY, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Pat was born in Frankfort, KY on June 17,1938. She graduated from Frankfort High School and continued to receive business and interior design education and training. Pat worked as an interior designer for Sherwin Williams for numerous years before establishing her own interior design business. She enjoyed all artistic pursuits and traveling to sunny locales. Butterflies were her trademark. Pat believed her greatest achievement are her five children, whom she raised to be strong and independent. She is survived by her children Lisa Rogers (Steve), Marcy Hawkins (Roger Cunningham), Patrick Hawkins and Jonathan Hawkins; her grandchildren Samantha Hrdlicka (Aaron), Haley Lovan (Von), Hudson and Kaitlyn Hawkins, great grandson Benny Hrdlicka and brother Walt Barbour. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Sarah Barbour, brother, Danny Barbour, and children Tim and Laura Hawkins. Private memorial services will be in Tierra Verde, FL. The Rogers and Hawkins families wish to thank the staff and caregivers of Northpoint Lexington Healthcare. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary