|
|
BOONE Patricia Cash, 65, wife of Samuel A.B. (Alex) Boone, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Campbellsville, Kentucky she was the daughter of Gene Wilson Cash and Mildred Perkins Cash. She attended Campbellsville High School, Western Kentucky University, and Auburn Veterinary School.Tricia may have been petite, but she was anything but small. Attributes include; mother, wife, friend, honest, passionate, determined, consummate student, competitive, direct, and often times blunt, always stimulated by love. She was fanatic of all Equestrian sports, whether watching her two daughters compete, watching horses of which she was an owner compete, or just watching the beautiful partnership between rider and horse of others. She had horses compete in The Olympics, The World Equestrian Games, The World Cup Finals, Spruce Meadows and various other high performance events throughout the world. A few of her favorite horses were "Naleida" who took Catie to the Individual and Team Gold medal in the North American Junior Young Riders Championships, Magic "BB" who helped Ali win the Gold medal at the USEF National Pony Jumper Championship, "Up Chiqui" with Kent Farrington in the saddle who were twice the US Show Jumper Horse of the Year, and"Blackfoot Mystery" who with Boyd Martin competed in Eventing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Tricia will have a long lasting legacy through her Sport Horse breeding program which has already produced 25 offspring, the first of which are just hitting the show ring. She is survived by her husband, Alex, her two daughters, Catherine "Catie" Cash Boone, Elizabeth "Ali" Alexander Boone; her mother, Mildred, her sister, Gayle Cash (Richard) Newton; her nephews, Patrick (Stephanie Maxwell) Newton, and Andrew (Cassie Perkins) Newtown; and three brothers, Gene Wilson (Angie) Cash Jr., Timothy "Sparky" Cash, and Clinton Cash; and sister-in-law, Caroline 'Cabby' Huger Boone, her nieces, Jennifer Boone Purviance, Caroline Boone Graham, her nephew, Hilary Johnson Boone IV.; her sister-in-law, Alyce Boone (George) Hoskins, her nieces, Dowell Hoskins Squire, and Chapin Hoskins; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Van Meter Boone. Tricia created a beautiful life for herself and all of those around her; an intimate, nuclear family, which grew by many friends that became her family (whether they liked it or not) - the Spirito's, Rosenstein's, Brian and Corry Walker, Kent, Lynda and Kim Farrington, Warren family, Herbert family, Davis family, Beth Johnson, Mimi and Adrienne Sternlicht, Lisa Carson, Patton family, Gloria and Craig Callen, Porter family, Fath family, Southern/Asselin family, Chad family, Miller/Dinan family, Reid family, Oken family, Fryman family, Vandy Lipman, Scott/Cameron family, Devore family, Debbi White, Holtger family, Eleanor Bright, Diane Thomas, Chris Howard, Claudio Baroni, Hardin Towell, Rowan Willis, Boyd and Silva Martin, Ron and Ashley Kirk, Farish family, Thompson family, Harrison family, McNerney family, Dobbs family, Kerr family, Karpf family, Andre and Kasia Pater, Jacobs family, McLain and Lauren Ward, Deslauriers family, Jeff and April Morrison, Crown family, Dello Joio family, Chris Brown and Eric, Matt Carter, Mary Lloyd and Woody, Susan Gordon, Morrissey family, Akers family, Lara Kelly, Pfeister family, Prudant family, Weeks family, Haggin family, Goodman family, Trussell family, Laura de Gunzburg, Alexis Stein, Alexandra Thornton, Kathy Mielbrecht, DeMartini family, Isabel Kurek, Molly Ashe, Laura Kraut and Nick Skelton. Now along side two of her favorites, Sophie Walker and Andres "Chepito" Rodriguez, and our Guardian Angel, Naomi Sandoval. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Markey Cancer Center or the Humane Society of your choice.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2020