More Obituaries for Patricia Mallory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Case "Pattye" Mallory

Patricia Case "Pattye" Mallory Obituary
75, widow of Douglas Mallory, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Georgetown, KY, she was the daughter of the late Millard Irvin and Lillie McMillin Case. She was a former accounting clerk for Kuhlman Electric and later retired from Fayette County Public Schools as a cafeteria worker. She loved to cook, quilt and was an accomplished gardener, growing beautiful vegetables and flowers. She was an avid UK basketball fan and was devoted to her family. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (John) McCrary, McKinney, TX and Brian (Patty) Mallory, Independence, KY; sister, Faye (Robert) Wohn, Cocoa, FL; brother, Richard (Sherri) Case, Lexington; grandchildren, Benjamin (Laken) Runnels, Mallory Runnels, Ashton Mallory and Payton Mallory; and a great grandchild due in September; as well as many special friends and many special pets that were dear to her heart. A Celebration of Life will be 4-6 PM Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home and conclude with a prayer service at 6 PM. A reception will follow at the Griffin Gate Club House, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky, 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington, KY 40503 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
