Patricia Eads Herren, (88) passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Edgar Thomas and Hattie Goff Eads. Patricia worked for 32 years for Transylvania University as a music professor. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Kentucky. She had the opportunity to study at Juilliard and traveled to Europe to perform with various choirs from the U.S. She was runner-up Miss Kentucky. She was a member of Lexington Singers and Lexington Federated Music Club and a 60-year member of Southern Hills Methodist Church choir, being their first choir director when Southern Hills was founded 60 years ago. She was awarded Special Mission Recognition by the United Methodist Women. One of Southern Hills Women’s Circles is named in her honor. She also taught voice and piano privately to many students throughout the years and worked with students in the Lafayette Choir. In addition to her parents, her husband, Donald R. Herren, two brothers, Ernest Eads and Edward Eads preceded Patricia in death. Patricia is survived by her sons, Thomas K. (Connie) Herren, Mark R. (Susan) Herren; five grandchildren, Joshua Herren, Christine Herren (Anthony) Norman, Kyle T. Herren, Catherine Herren and Kevin Herren and one brother, James Eads. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, at Southern Hills Methodist Church, 2356 Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the church. She will be laid to rest in Pine Hill Cemetery, Corbin, Kentucky in a private ceremony. Memorial contributions are suggested to Southern Hills Methodist Church or to the Donald Herren Scholarship Fund at Southern Hills Methodist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 26, 2019