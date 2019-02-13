Home

Smith & Smith Funeral Home
340 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 255-6273
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Historic Pilgrim Baptist Church
Midway, KY
Patricia Hempfling


1959 - 2019
Patricia Hempfling Obituary
HEMPFLING Patricia Lynn (Pat Birdsong) 59, of Lexington, KY, born to the late Elmer and Beatrice Willis Birdsong on August 20, 1959 and returned to the arms of the Lord on February 5, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Saleemah (Mickeel) Solomon Gashaw, John III & Joseph Fain and Rachael Birdsong. Visitation Sat. 10 am-12 pm services to follow at Historic Pilgrim Baptist Church, Midway KY. Arrangements Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2019
