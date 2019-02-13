|
|
HEMPFLING Patricia Lynn (Pat Birdsong) 59, of Lexington, KY, born to the late Elmer and Beatrice Willis Birdsong on August 20, 1959 and returned to the arms of the Lord on February 5, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Saleemah (Mickeel) Solomon Gashaw, John III & Joseph Fain and Rachael Birdsong. Visitation Sat. 10 am-12 pm services to follow at Historic Pilgrim Baptist Church, Midway KY. Arrangements Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2019