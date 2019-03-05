|
Patricia Jane Johns, 51, wife of Jerry Johns, passed away February 28, 2019 at the UK Medical Center. She was born in Perry County, Kentucky to the late William Wallace and Bonnie Huff Campbell. Besides her husband she is survived by two daughters Tiffany Nicole (Todd) Evans and Bonnie Jane (Nick) Baldwin, one sister Candice Wireman and five grandchildren, Gabriel and Samuel Evans, Grace, Leah and Bailey Baldwin. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Riley officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-9 PM Monday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019
