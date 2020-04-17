|
Versailles – Patricia Jean Brumback Haydon, 70, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Georgetown, KY, and a native of Versailles, KY, she was the daughter of the late Martha Power and Wm. Raymon Anderson of Versailles and the late Jack Brumback of Georgetown. She was a member of Hillsboro Baptist Church and attended Kingsway Assembly of God in Versailles. She attended Woodford County High School in Versailles and Kentucky State University in Frankfort and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 341 in Lexington. She is survived by her life partner of more than 15 years, Larry Simons and their cat “Sissy”; her daughter, Paula Barnes, Lexington; her son, Heath Barnes, Versailles; siblings, Linda Twiss, OH, Jerry Bristol, FL, Jacquelyn Bradner, OH, Linda Balzhiser, OH, Rhoda Avenell, Georgetown, and Jan Kestler, Georgetown; grandchildren include, Lucinda England, Chelsea (Kyle) Stork, Haley England, and Corey (Anna) Barnes; great grandchildren, Grayson Barnes, Willow Barnes, and Luna England; special cousin, Glen Hawkins, GA; and a special uncle, Nathan “Tommy” Power, VT; twenty-one nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. She retired from Kentucky State Government and had many friends there; as well as, the many special friends from Coretz Park in Florida. She loved all of her friends and family deeply and enjoyed doing special things for them in addition to helping others throughout her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy Ray Anderson and Randy Thomas Curtis. Services will be private and virtual at Clark Legacy Center, Frankfort, KY. Entombment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 341 in Lexington, KY. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 17, 2020