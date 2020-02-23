|
62, Lexington, wife of Kevin B. Pfiester, DVM, died Friday, February 21, 2020. Born December 13, 1957 in Robstown, TX, she was a daughter of the late Benny Pavelka and Mary Loretta “Maryla” Vatzlavick Pavelka Peebles. In 1975 Patti graduated from Robstown High School and went on to attend Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and Texas A&M. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Mallory Pfiester (Matt) Martinez; a son, Cody (Laura) Pfiester; two brothers, Mike (Tina) Pavelka and Benji (Marna) Pavelka; two sisters, Lauri (Donnie) Wright and Ann Marie (Bobbin) Afflerbach; her stepfather, Albert Durward “Woody” Peebles; her forever companion, Pippa; and numerous nieces and nephews she held close to her heart. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 with Rosary to follow at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Christ the King Cathedral. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at Dr. Thomas Hunt Morgan House. Pallbearers will be Sean Pavelka, Jessie Pavelka, Ben Wright, Buddy Wright, Justin Wright, Ian Afflerbach, Brian Pfiester, Chris Pfiester, Will Lyons, Michael Lyons, Chris Lyons, and Sam Lyons. Patti devoted her entire life to her family and especially her two children, Mallory and Cody. Friends wishing to honor Patti’s memory, the family encourages gifts be made to the Sanders Brown Center on Aging at the University of Kentucky to benefit research relating to Alzheimer’s and dementia related disease and to provide aid for families struggling with this disease. Online donations may be made to http://www.uky.edu/coa/center-aging-philanthropy-council/make-gift or mailed to mailed to UKHC Philanthropy, Attn: Kathryn Campbell/SBCoA, P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY, 40588.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 23, 2020