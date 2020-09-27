1/
Patricia Lee Brooking "Trish" Survant
Patricia Lee Brooking Survant, age 48, passed away Sept 24th, 2020. She was born in Lexington Ky to the late Thomas K. Brooking and Mary L. Bailey Brooking. She was preceded in death by her brother Owen Brooking and father, Thomas. Patricia was named after her “Aunt Patty”, Patricia Lee Brooking Edds, who passed away exactly 7 years before her. Patricia, who went by either Trish or Trisha, was a graduate of Lafayette High School and worked for Kentucky Farm Bureau 27 years. She was first married to James Michael Wright and later divorced, but not before having two of her beloved children Brandon and Alexis Wright. She later married her high school sweetheart, John Survant, who loved her passionately until her death. She was a loving mom extremely proud of her three children Nessa Survant, Brandon Wright, and Alexis Wright. Her first born son Brandon Wright is an E4 Specialist in the National Guard and is currently pursuing E5 Sergeant. Her daughter Alexis Wright is a very talented dancer with Traci Stone’s Dance company and is a freshmen student at the University of Kentucky. Her daughter Nessa Survant is a talented singer-songwriter and lives in Nashville, TN. Trisha had far too many friends to mention by name but some of her best friends throughout life were Dwayne (Tilly) Brown, Barbara Smith Beauchamp, Kim Barton, and Monica Procissi Carter. Trisha was loved by all who crossed her path. She was the type of person who brought joy into every room she entered. From her witty comments to her funny faces, she could always bring a smile and laughter into the room. She was the perfect example of someone with the faith of a child. While she did not understand many of the details about the bible and religion, she was a very strong believer and loved people for who they were no matter their race, background, or sexuality preference, etc. She was someone who showed love to many and was loved by many more! She was the physical form of sunshine! Visitation will be held at Milward Funeral Home on Trent Blvd Monday Sept 28th from 5-8 PM. Tay Henderson, who runs Lighthouse Ministries in Lexington Ky was the minister who performed Trisha and John’s wedding ceremony. Trisha has been a long-time supporter of their mission. Trisha loves flowers and the cause of Lighthouse Ministries. A donation page has been created in Trisha's honor: www.donorbox.org/trisha. Visit Lighthouse Ministries' website: www.lighthouselex.org. www.milwardfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
1509 Trent Boulevard
Lexington, KY 40515
859-272-3414
