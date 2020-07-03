1/
Patricia Margaret Roche Noplis
86, of Lexington, KY passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. Patricia attended St. Peter’s School and was a 1951 graduate of Saint Catherine’s Academy, (Lexington Catholic High School). She graduated at the top of her class and in lieu of accepting a scholarship to Villa Madonna Academy she chose to marry and start a family. Patricia was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Church and a longtime member of the choir. She retired from the US Department of Agriculture. Survived by children Michael, Stephen (Joann), and Carol Pena, Brian (Pamela) Noplis; stepchildren Stewart and Michael (Sabrina) Noplis, Deborah Noplis (John) Frazier; grandchildren Jesse (Amy) Turner, Sean, Stephanie and Christian Pena, Evan and Jonathan Noplis; great-grandchildren Levi, Gideon and Jude Turner, Ian, Adeline and Elias Noplis; siblings Retire Col. William Lawrence Roche of Colorado Springs, CO. MaryAnn Roche Foster and Rose Marie Roche both of Lexington, KY; sisters-in-law Jenny Moore and Lema Barnett of Hazard, KY; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased in death by husband, Winston Noplis, Jr. a lineman for GTE and union president; son Ralph Wayne Pena, daughter and son-in-law Cecelia Pena Turner and Virgil Turner; brother and sister-in-law Anthony (A.J.) and Marie Current Roche; parents Walter Lawrence Roche and Anna Mangione Roche. A mass will be held at 11 am Monday, July 6th at St. Peter Catholic Church with visitation starting at 10:30 am. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions are suggested to American Breast Cancer, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044. or American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 3, 2020.
