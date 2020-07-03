86, of Lexington, KY passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. Patricia attended St. Peter’s School and was a 1951 graduate of Saint Catherine’s Academy, (Lexington Catholic High School). She graduated at the top of her class and in lieu of accepting a scholarship to Villa Madonna Academy she chose to marry and start a family. Patricia was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Church and a longtime member of the choir. She retired from the US Department of Agriculture. Survived by children Michael, Stephen (Joann), and Carol Pena, Brian (Pamela) Noplis; stepchildren Stewart and Michael (Sabrina) Noplis, Deborah Noplis (John) Frazier; grandchildren Jesse (Amy) Turner, Sean, Stephanie and Christian Pena, Evan and Jonathan Noplis; great-grandchildren Levi, Gideon and Jude Turner, Ian, Adeline and Elias Noplis; siblings Retire Col. William Lawrence Roche of Colorado Springs, CO. MaryAnn Roche Foster and Rose Marie Roche both of Lexington, KY; sisters-in-law Jenny Moore and Lema Barnett of Hazard, KY; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased in death by husband, Winston Noplis, Jr. a lineman for GTE and union president; son Ralph Wayne Pena, daughter and son-in-law Cecelia Pena Turner and Virgil Turner; brother and sister-in-law Anthony (A.J.) and Marie Current Roche; parents Walter Lawrence Roche and Anna Mangione Roche. A mass will be held at 11 am Monday, July 6th at St. Peter Catholic Church with visitation starting at 10:30 am. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions are suggested to American Breast Cancer, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044. or American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.