SODINI Patricia Murphy, 79, wife of William Sodini, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on March 14, 1941 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Robert and Janie (Lewis) Murphy. Survivors other than her husband includea a daughter, Katherine (Christopher) Gallagher; grandchildren, William, Benjamin, Margaret, and Edward Gallagher; and brother, Robert (Peggy) Murphy. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to Mary Queen School Scholarship Endowment Fund, 499 East High Street, Suite 112, Lexington, KY 40517 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020
