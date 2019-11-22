|
|
|
Patricia “Jeannie” Mullen Osborne, age 72, died Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Cynthiana on September 25, 1947 to the late James Leonard Mullen and Helen Moore Mullen. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, James “Jimmy” Bruce Mullen and her sister, Sammie McGrath. Jeannie is survived by her husband of 29 years, James “Jimmy” Osborne; three sons, James Allen (Donna) Ritchie II, Dennis (Tammy) Ritchie and Stephen (Brenda) Ritchie; a daughter, Angela (Tim) Franklin; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Joe) Arnold; seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2019