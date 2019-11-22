Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Osborne

Send Flowers
Patricia Osborne Obituary
Patricia “Jeannie” Mullen Osborne, age 72, died Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Cynthiana on September 25, 1947 to the late James Leonard Mullen and Helen Moore Mullen. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, James “Jimmy” Bruce Mullen and her sister, Sammie McGrath. Jeannie is survived by her husband of 29 years, James “Jimmy” Osborne; three sons, James Allen (Donna) Ritchie II, Dennis (Tammy) Ritchie and Stephen (Brenda) Ritchie; a daughter, Angela (Tim) Franklin; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Joe) Arnold; seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -