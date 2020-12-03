Dr. Patricia Sandra Montgomery

February 28, 1944 - November 28, 2020

Prospect, Kentucky - Dr. Patricia Sandra Montgomery died November 28, 2020, at Rivers Edge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Prospect, KY. She was born February 28, 1944, in Boyle County, KY, the daughter of the late Walker Dudley and Peachie Mae Hurt Montgomery. She is survived by a brother, Gordon (Beverly) Montgomery in Bardstown, and sisters Faye (Henry) Wilson and JoAnn Lanham of Gravel Switch. She was predeceased by sister Betty Slater and brother Ernest Montgomery.

Dr. Montgomery was a professor of piano at the University of Kentucky and was head of the keyboard area in the UK School of Music. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Converse College, Master's degree from Boston University, and a Doctoral degree from Indiana University. She also received a Diploma with Distinction in Performance from the Hochschule für Musik in Vienna, Austria, as a Fulbright Scholar. She was active in the Kentucky Music Teachers Association and served as president in1989-1991. She was a representative to the Music Teachers National Association Board. Dr. Montgomery was a gifted musician who performed concerts in the U.S., Europe, and South America.

Arrangements are pending. Remembrance may be made to the College of Fine Arts School of Music at the University of Kentucky.





