Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
WADSWORTH SIMPSON Patricia, age 79 of Streetsboro, OH passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2020 with family by her side. She was born June 19, 1940 to Lloyd and Mary Leatherman in Akron, OH and married Charles in 1962. They had three beloved children Stephanie, Michael (Tammy) and Barbara, cherished granddaughters Chelsea and Autumn. Pat also leaves behind a caring brother James Leatherman. She moved to three different states throughout her life before returning to Ohio to go home to the Lord, her mom, dad and husband. A private family service will be held at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home and a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -