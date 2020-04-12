|
BAIN Patricia Stewart Lathrem died peacefully on Fri., April 3, 2020 after a long illness. She was a native Lexingtonian and the daughter of Nancye Williams Lathrem and Harold M. Lathrem. Pat is survived by her husband Roger M., a sister Laura Mason Wright (Dan), a brother Harold D. (Toby), step-daughter Laura Bain Pramuk (Edward), step-son Jonathan S. Bain, grandson, Aaron Pramuk and granddaughter Laura Faith Pramuk. She was loved by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. Pat graduated from Lafayette High School as Valedictorian of her class of 1972 and graduated from Transylvania University in 1976. She retired due to illness as a para educator at Veterans Park Elementary School. Pat was a member of Faith Fellowship Church and sang in the choir. A private burial service was held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. You may express online condolences and read a full biography of Pat's life at www.milwardfuneral. com. Any contributions in memory of Pat may be made to the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020