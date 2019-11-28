|
passed from this life November 25th, 2019. Annette was born on August 30, 1937 to Samuel Alfred Thompson and Nell Williams Thompson in Beattyville, KY where she and her husband, William Abner, Junior resided all their life. After graduating from Lee County High School in 1955, Annette began her career at the State of Kentucky Department of Transportation where she worked until retirement in 1992. Annette was a 50-year member of Eastern Star (Beattyville Chapter #231) where she served as Worthy Grand Matron. Annette and her husband were instrumental in organizing the Lee County Saddle Club which they enjoyed for many years with their friends. She was a member of the Beattyville Christian Church where she served with the Willing Workers until joining The Beattyville Baptist Church. She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ. Annette enjoyed farming and keeping up with current Kentucky and world events. She was active in the Kentucky Democratic Party for many years and was a proud founding member of the Lee County DAR (Daughters of the America Revolution). She always looked forward to being with friends and her many neighbors. Her real joy was her family, whom she loved dearly. She cherished their visits and the times she traveled to visit them. She loved talking with them on the phone, and when she could no longer talk, she learned to text like a teenager. Those going before her are her parents, sister Freddie Thompson Engel and brother-in-law Lewis Engel of Michigan, and stepdaughter Sandy Abner. Left to miss her is her husband, William Abner, Jr., Son, Howard Edward Davis (Rebecca), Grandchildren, Trenton Ryan Davis and Whitney Davis Calabressi (Andres), and great grandson, Lucas Calabressi, stepson Billy Abner and his daughter Lynda Gayle Flynn (Jeff), and friend of the family, Juanita Taylor. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cumberland Mountain Outreach Missions. http://cumberlandmountainoutreach.org/ Services will be Friday, November 29, 2019 in Beattyville, KY at Newnam Funeral Home. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 28, 2019