|
|
|
Patricia Ann Lafoe Ward, 85, wife of James Ward, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The daughter of the late Allen Beckham Lafoe and Mary Bell Shouse Lafoe, she was born on December 20, 1933 in Versailles, Kentucky. Patricia graduated from Versailles High School in 1952. On February 15, 1953 she married James Ward and for over 20 years owned and operated Ward’s Bakery. She was a faithful and devoted member of St. Leo Catholic Church. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Elizabeth F. Lafoe, brother, Allen Lafoe, Jr., sisters, Emma Howe and Mary Atkins. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her adoring husband of 66 years, James Ward, sons, Mike (Renee) Ward, Versailles, Tom Ward, Lexington, James (Malinda) Ward, Florida, sisters, Della Rose, Versailles, Teresa Chadwell, Lexington, brothers, Brad (Christine) Lafoe, Versailles, David (Pam) Lafoe, Versailles, grandchildren, Lauren Ward, Chelsey Ward, Anna Ward, Taylor Ward, John Hunt, Travis Hunt, and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Fr. Dan Noll and Fr. Chris Clay officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Ben Hall, Rob Volpenheim, Tony Lafoe, B.J. Hall-Volpenheim, Will Volpenheim, and Martin Rodriguez-Hallahan Memorial donations are suggested to St. Leo Catholic School, 255 Huntertown Road, Versailles, KY, 40383. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019