Patrick (Pat) Collins, 81, of Lexington, KY, and Vero Beach, FL, passed away on April 16, 2020, at his home in Lexington surrounded by loved ones. Born and raised in Springfield, OH, Pat attended Notre Dame University and Ohio State University. In 1961, he moved to Lexington to preside over Eastland and Southland Bowling Lanes, which were founded by his father, Frank Collins. From 1976 to 2017, Pat proudly served as the President of Collins Bowling Centers. Pat was an avid bowler in the Monday Night Bluegrass Commercial League and Wednesday Night All Star League. He sponsored many bowling teams and hosted the Bradley Bowling Tournament from 1978-2017. In addition, he was a Lexington Bowling Hall of Fame recipient. Pat was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed duck and dove hunting, lake and surf fishing, and golfing. At the age of 76, he “shot his age,” a huge accomplishment for him. He was a parishioner of Cathedral of Christ the King, and a member of Lexington Country Club, Keeneland Club, Rotary Club, Vero Beach Country Club, Indian River Club, Vero Beach Yacht Club, Les Cheneaux Yacht Club, and the Bowling Proprietors Association. In addition, Pat was passionate about his involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous. Through recovery, he touched the lives of many people.Pat is survived by his wife Ellen; his children Marianne (Graydon) Patterson, Danny (Jenny) Collins, Robbie (Whitney) Collins; his grandchildren Katherine and Will Patterson, Cooper, Michael, John Daniel, George, and Mark Collins; his brother Phil (Melanie); his sister Susie (Quentin) Walker; and his former wife Annearle Morris Collins. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Mary Collins. Pat cherished his time with his children and grandchildren. He always loved to tell a good joke. The family extends a special thanks to caregivers, Bertha Johnson and Sami Nash, for their kindness and compassion. Private family service on Wednesday, April 22 with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Shepherd’s House, Inc. 635 Maxwelton Court, Lexington, KY 40508, or Alzheimer’s/Parkinson’s Association, 2300 5th Avenue #150, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020