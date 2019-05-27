Resources More Obituaries for Patrick DeLuca Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Patrick P. DeLuca

Obituary Condolences Flowers deceased Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with his wife Judith, his six children, their spouses and numerous grandchildren at his side. He was born on September 7, 1935 in Scranton, PA, to the late Patsy and Mary DeLuca. He was predeceased by his brother Sam DeLuca. He is survived by his children, Dr. Paul (Denise) DeLuca, Tom (Terry) DeLuca, Patrick (Patricia) DeLuca, Don (Scott) DeLuca, Dr. Michelle DeLuca (Darrell) Fraley, Michael (Myra) DeLuca, his brother Neal (Florence) DeLuca, Long Island, NY and sister in law Regina DeLuca, Niagara Falls, NY. He leaves a loving family legacy of 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, blessed by the newest child on May 22. He devoted his life to God and was a brilliant servant shepherd to his wife, family, relatives, friends, faith communities, foreign and domestic students and those in need. He left the corporate Pharmaceutical Industry, moving his family to Lexington in 1970, joining the faculty at the University of Kentucky, College of Pharmacy where he held Administrative positions and served as an Associate Dean. His research work and teachings helped him to secure numerous patents. He has a lasting influence to his students, helping the college's faculty to national prominence. He secured help and support for the college to build 2 new instructional and research facilities. His life accomplishments began with his Doctorate Degree from the University of Temple where he began much of his life's research. He held the office of President of APHA and AAPS as well as editor of the AAPS scientific journal. He received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Perugia in Perugia, Italy. His talented expertise allowed many opportunities to consult on pharmaceutical, equine, and military projects and legal cases. The most memorable mission trip was to Ghana, Africa where he introduced the game of baseball to the children and procured all necessary equipment. In Lexington, Dr. DeLuca was a founder of "Faith Pharmacy" helping to consult and secure free medications to Lexington's underserved. He lived his life for Christ. He was always charitable with his time, talent and monetary gifts. His wife and family were his greatest life's rewards. In lieu of flowers, he favored contributions to Faith Pharmacy. Services are Friday, May 31 at the Cathedral of Christ the King. Visitation is 10 AM-12 PM with a mass at 12 PM. Celebration of Life reception to follow. The private family inurnment will be at Pax Christi Catholic Church Garden of Peace. clarklegacycenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2019