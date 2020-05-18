Or Copy this URL to Share

84 of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood. She had been a homemaker who loved cooking and feeding all the kids. She enjoyed walking and tending to her garden. She is survived by her sons, Bobby Bundy, and Jim and Jodi Bundy; her grandchildren, Jimmy, Josh, Jessica, Jillian, and Jonah; and her great grandchildren, Christopher, Lauren, Wyatt, Emily, Elijah, Cole, Piper, Quinn, Elnora, Emma, and Oliver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bundy. Visitation for Mrs. Bundy will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Thursday, May 21 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, KY. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Local arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.dmefuneral.com or www.dowellmartin.com to view Mrs. Bundy’s online obituary or for more information.

