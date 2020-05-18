Patsy Bundy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
84 of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood. She had been a homemaker who loved cooking and feeding all the kids. She enjoyed walking and tending to her garden. She is survived by her sons, Bobby Bundy, and Jim and Jodi Bundy; her grandchildren, Jimmy, Josh, Jessica, Jillian, and Jonah; and her great grandchildren, Christopher, Lauren, Wyatt, Emily, Elijah, Cole, Piper, Quinn, Elnora, Emma, and Oliver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bundy. Visitation for Mrs. Bundy will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Thursday, May 21 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, KY. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Local arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.dmefuneral.com or www.dowellmartin.com to view Mrs. Bundy’s online obituary or for more information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved