80 of Mt. Vernon, widow of Monroe Falin, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. She was born at Pine Hill in Rockcastle County, KY on April 11, 1940 the daughter of Osker Sidney and Ina Kirby Renner. She was a retired florist for Sparks Flowers in Mt. Vernon and was a member of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and flowers. Funeral services for Mrs. Falin will be conducted Saturday, October 31 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 12:00 noon on Saturday.
