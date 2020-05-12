PUCKETT Patsy Felix, wife of her beloved husband, Cletus, stepped into the presence of the Lord as the sun rose on Friday May 8, 2020. She was the third and youngest daughter of the late Ruth Stone Felix and Guy W. Felix of Ashland, KY. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Carole Simmons and her husband, Dr. Donald Simmons of Wilmore, KY and two granddaughters, Laura and Katie of Wilmore, KY, daughter Susan Lam and her husband, Dr. Joseph Lam of Los Gatos, CA, and granddaughter Stephanie (Ryan) of San Jose, CA and grandson Stephen of Los Gatos, CA, and son David Puckett of Nicholasville, KY. Preceding Patsy in death were her paternal grandparents Mary Jane Barefield and Dr. Benjamin Franklin Felix, maternal grandparents L.L. Stone and Mollie E. Stone, her and Cletus' stillborn son, her parents, her 4-day-old granddaughter Stacey Lam, her sister, Jean Felix Bullock of Natchitoches, LA, and her sister, Ann Felix Boy of Miamisburg, OH. Patsy was born on October 16, 1933 in Boyd County, Ashland, KY. She attended Wylie Grade School, Ashland, KY, Putnam Junior High, Ashland KY (honor graduate), and Ashland Senior High School, Ashland, KY (1951 honor graduate). She was employed by Ashland Oil and Refining Co. and married Cletus on August 31, 1957. Carole was born August 1958 in Ashland, KY, and Susan was born December 1959 in Ashland, KY. Patsy and Cletus moved to Elizabeth, PA in 1960 and David was born July 1962. In PA, Patsy worked for Pittsburgh National Bank (now PNC - Pittsburgh National Corp.) While employed there, she excelled in each and every program offered by the bank, which included trips to Walt Disney World, Myrtle Beach, NC, and Toronto, Canada. She was awarded the "Olympic" gold medal for sales - the only employee in her district for this award. She began her career with the bank as a part-time teller, and eventually moved to Branch Administrative Assistant. She retired December 1992 after 23 1/2 years of service. She also took one year of accounting at Allegheny County College in Pittsburgh, PA and earned a 4.0 grade point average at age 59 1/2 . Patsy accepted Jesus as her Savior in 1958 and received the Baptism of the Holy Spirit in 1972. She served as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader with her husband Cletus, and church office clerk during her adult years. Patsy and Cletus moved to Lexington, KY in August 1993. They moved to Nicholasville, KY in August 2018. Patsy attended Church of the Savior, Brannon Road, Nicholasville, KY with her husband, Cletus. Her life was one lived to honor and glorify her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. She loved people and she and Cletus had family and friends in their home frequently. Many people have been on the receiving end of their gift of hospitality, great home-cooked meals, sweet tea, and wonderful fellowship throughout the years. She was a blessing and is already greatly missed by her family and friends. Patsy would remind us to live with eternity in mind, choose to give one's life to Christ, and love the Lord God with our whole heart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Samaritan (benevolent) Fund or the Missions Fund at Church of the Savior, 1301 Brannon Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356. Private family services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY with burial in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store