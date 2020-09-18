Pattie Miles Arvin, 105, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 10, 1915 in Garrard County, Kentucky to the late Robert B. and Naomi Carter. Her husband, Dr. William Jennings Arvin, precedes her in death. Mrs. Arvin is survived by a son, William Miles Arvin, Sr. and wife, Anne McCutchen Arvin of Nicholasville; one brother, Robert Carter, Jr. (Margaret) of Nicholasville, two grandchildren, William Miles Arvin, Jr. (Shannon Bishop Arvin) of Nicholasville and Mary Burch Arvin Hanson (Mark Louis Hanson) of Atlanta, Georgia and four great grandchildren, William Louis Hanson, Edward McCutchen Hanson, Mary Bishop Arvin and Anne Miles McCutchen Arvin. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters, Edythe Carter Calhoun and Ada Carter Preston. Mrs. Arvin was involved throughout her life in a multitude of professional and civic organizations. In addition to teaching school in her early years in Madison and Garrard Counties, her many contributions included serving as the President of the Nicholasville Woman’s Club, President of the Garrard County Garden Club, co-founder of the Garrard County Tobacco Festival, co-founder and President of the Garrard County Chapter of AARP, and President of the Garrard County Hospital Auxiliary. She organized the Circle 4 Group at the Nicholasville Christian Church, and was instrumental for many years in record setting fundraising for KET. During the polio epidemic, Mrs. Arvin worked on the Rotary Project of Eradicating Polio by writing a cookbook to sell, the proceeds of which were donated to charities supporting the eradication of polio. Throughout her life she was the consummate hostess, always graciously welcoming her guests as she created memorable occasions for friends and family. She loved music and was a wonderful performer, playing piano beautifully until illness finally stopped her at age 103. Above all, Mrs. Arvin over her 105 years was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her family. Private family services will be held at Nicholasville Christian Church. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Nicholasville. Memorial contributions can be made to Heritage Hospice, Inc. 120 Enterprise Drive Danville, Kentucky 40422. www.spurlinfuneralhomelancaster.com