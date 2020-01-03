Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Rogers

Send Flowers
Patty Rogers Obituary
Patty Webb Rogers, 86, wife of Tarleton Rogers, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Patty was born February 26, 1933 in Sharpsburg, Kentucky to the late John Elbert and Genevieve Warren Webb. She was a graduate of Sharpsburg High School and Christian College (now Columbia College) in Columbia, Missouri. Patty spent her career working as an insurance underwriter, first at Kentucky Insurance Agency and later at Scott Company Insurance in Lexington. She was a member of the Methodist Church. Patty will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and sharp wit. Besides her husband, Patty is survived by a sister, Basha Clay, Mt. Sterling; a niece, Sarah (Landon) Borders; a great nephew and niece, Davis Clay Borders and Harper Borders, all of Lexington. She was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Webb, and a brother-in-law, Randle Clay. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. at Milward Funeral Home, 391 Southland Drive in Lexington. A private inurnment at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sharpsburg will take place at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -