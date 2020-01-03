|
Patty Webb Rogers, 86, wife of Tarleton Rogers, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Patty was born February 26, 1933 in Sharpsburg, Kentucky to the late John Elbert and Genevieve Warren Webb. She was a graduate of Sharpsburg High School and Christian College (now Columbia College) in Columbia, Missouri. Patty spent her career working as an insurance underwriter, first at Kentucky Insurance Agency and later at Scott Company Insurance in Lexington. She was a member of the Methodist Church. Patty will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and sharp wit. Besides her husband, Patty is survived by a sister, Basha Clay, Mt. Sterling; a niece, Sarah (Landon) Borders; a great nephew and niece, Davis Clay Borders and Harper Borders, all of Lexington. She was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Webb, and a brother-in-law, Randle Clay. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. at Milward Funeral Home, 391 Southland Drive in Lexington. A private inurnment at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sharpsburg will take place at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020