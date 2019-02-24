|
Patty Sue Bowman, 67, of Nicholasville, Kentucky died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Jessamine. She was born May 21, 1951 in Beattyville, Kentucky to the late Charles Brack Kidd and Nettie Couch Kidd. Survivors include her sons, Johnny Henry Chaney, Patrick Wayne Chaney and Archie Samuel Chaney, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren and three sisters, Gladys, Peggy and Mae. Services will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home and burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019
