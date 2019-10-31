|
|
WOODS Paul Allen Jr., 43, died Oct. 29, 2019 at the UK Hosptial. Born July 25, 1976 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of Paul Allen Woods, Sr. and Judy Croucher Woods, of Lexington, KY. Additional survivors include a son, Paul "Trey" Woods III; three brothers, Larry (Lori) Burke, Tim Burke, and Randy (Lori) Burke; one sister, Amanda Woods (Josh Renner); and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10 am Sat., Nov. 2 at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 1142 Caywood Dr., Lexington, KY 40504. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Fri., Nov. 1 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 31, 2019